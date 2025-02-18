Developing reading habits in primary students needed to ensure quality education | School News

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said developing proper reading skill and reading habits in primary level students are important for ensuring quality education.

“Development of reading habits is not possible without reading skills . . . on the other hand, students’ reading skill can only be improved day by day through building reading habits”, he said.

The primary and mass education adviser said this while addressing as the chief guest a two-day ‘Reading Conference-2025’ held at Mawna dream square resort in Sreepur here.

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) and Room to Read Bangladesh organized the conference.

The primary and mass education adviser said to make the children well educated, education should be offered as entertainment, adding, “Reading habit is the key foundation of the education and it is an important part of academic success and mental growth of the children.”

“If we want to develop reading habits among the children, the lesson should be offered as entertainment, the adviser noted.

The conference will create a scope to undertake remedial action, exchange of real experience and identify existing challenges through connecting participants with policy makers, teachers, researchers and development partners, said the adviser.

Even the programme comprising of theoretical discussion, research evidence and field level experience also will help to prepare a base of sustainable, effective and inclusive education system, Dr Roy added.

The knowledge and recommendations that would come out from the conference will help form an effective action plan for the primary education, the adviser mentioned.

Additional Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education M Atiqur Rahman, Room To Read Bangladesh country director Rakhi Sarker, Acting director general of the National Academy of Primary Education Zia Ahmed Sumon, director of Institute of Education and Research Dhaka University Hosne Ara and Director of the Directorate of Primary Education Dr M Ataul Gani also spoke on the occasion.

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Dr M Abdul Hakim presided over the conference.

Source: Bss