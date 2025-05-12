DGHS issues guidelines to stay safe during heat wave | Miscellaneous News

The instructions were issued through a press release signed by DGHS Director (Hospital and Clinic) Dr Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan on Sunday.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a set of guidelines to keep the public alert and safe amid the ongoing severe heat wave sweeping across the country.

The guidelines advise the public to avoid going outdoors during peak heat hours-especially between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM-unless absolutely necessary.

Individuals are advised to cover their heads with an umbrella, hat, cap, or cloth when exposed to sunlight. People should wear light-colored, cotton-based, loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of clean water, and consume adequate fluids.

DGHS also recommended taking multiple baths if possible, avoiding oily and spicy foods, and refraining from consuming stale or uncovered food.

It urged everyone to monitor the color of their urine. If the urine appears dark yellow, it may indicate dehydration. Water intake should be increased accordingly.

If anyone feels unwell due to the heat, they are instructed to seek medical advice from the nearest doctor immediately.

People who are susceptible to higher health risk in the heat, such as children and pregnant women, elderly people and disabled people, rickshaw pullers, farmers, construction workers, daily wage workers, obese people and physically ill people, especially patients with heart disease and high blood pressure, should be especially careful.

For further assistance or advice, the DGHS urged the public to contact the Health Window Helpline at 16263.