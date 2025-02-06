Dhanmondi 32 house demolition unfortunate: CA | interim government News

In the last six months, there has been no attack or destruction there. This incident occurred last night centring around the statements of fugitive Sheikh Hasina, which has two aspects.

The demolition of Sheikh Mujib's residence at Dhanmondi road 32 "is unfortunate and undesirable", said Chief Adviser's Press Wing in a statement today.

It said, "The inflammatory statements made by fugitive Sheikh Hasina from India against the July uprising have created deep anger among the people, which has manifested in this incident."

In the last six months, there has been no attack or destruction there. This incident occurred last night centring around the statements of fugitive Sheikh Hasina, which has two aspects.

Firstly, Sheikh Hasina has "insulted and dishonoured" those who sacrificed their lives in the July uprising.

"By making irrelevant, absurd, and hateful remarks about the martyrs of mass uprising, fugitive Sheikh Hasina has shown disregard and disrespect to the July uprising."

Secondly, despite having to flee in the face of a people's uprising, Hasina continues to speak in the same threatening tone as she did while holding on to power through corruption, terrorism, and repression.

"She has been making threats against the July uprising and every person who participated in it. Sheikh Hasina has threatened to create instability in the country," said the statement.

The demolition of the house on road 32 was a reaction to Hasina's violent behaviour, said the statement.

The interim government remains highly vigilant in protecting the lives and property of the people. Law enforcement agencies are making every possible effort to bring the situation under control.

Source: The Daily Star