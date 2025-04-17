Disbursement of educational assistance only in Nagad, registration begins | Miscellaneous News

The online registration process has already started. After registration, the government offices concerned will carry out verification in several phases.

To support educational activities of underprivileged and meritorious students, the process of disbursing scholarships and stipends from the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust has resumed.

As before, such educational aid will be distributed through the Postal Department’s mobile financial service, Nagad. Students from various educational institutions receive scholarships, tuition fees, and other benefits from the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust. In this phase, the government will provide scholarships and stipends to the students from grade six to bachelor’s (pass) and equivalent levels.

The online registration process has already started. After registration, the government offices concerned will carry out verification in several phases. Selected students will be considered for financial aid, which will be disbursed only through Nagad.

On 15 April, the registration process started for students in grades six and nine (in special cases), and bachelor’s (pass) and equivalent levels. Using the designated software, students in grades six and nine can complete their registration by 30 April, while students of bachelor level can register by going to https://estipend.pmeat.gov.bd/#/ until 15 May. In 2024, a tripartite agreement was signed among the Bangladesh Post Office, Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, and Nagad. Thus, Nagad became the sole mobile financial service provider for distributing these scholarships and stipends.

Nagad was chosen for its wide network across the country, low transaction cost, and hassle-free service. A student must link an active Nagad account while registering his or her name. After verification, the scholarship or stipend will be distributed directly into that Nagad wallet.

The Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust also provides admission assistance to ensure the enrolment of poor and meritorious students in educational institutions. Currently, the amounts are BDT 5,000 at the secondary level, BDT 8,000 at the higher secondary level, and BDT 10,000 at the bachelor and equivalent levels.

The Ministry of Education is also distributing various allowances, stipends, and grants through Nagad. This Postal Department’s digital financial service is disbursing the government’s educational assistance to even the remotest areas of Bangladesh. Besides, it distributes primary education stipends and various allowances from the Ministry of Social Welfare and other ministries. Nagad has long been disbursing stipends, allowances and other financial aids of various ministries at a very low cost.