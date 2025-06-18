Honouring the Father's Day, to ensure father's care, customers can get discounts and cashbacks on medicine purchase, medical tests and health check-ups through bKash payments at specific pharmacies, diagnostic centres and hospitals. Additionally, they can get cashback on purchasing Life and Health Insurance plans for their fathers from the bKash app.

A father is a symbol of strength, always there like a shadow through every stage of life. As they get older, their need for care grows, from buying medicines and arranging regular medical tests to managing hospital costs and health insurance; timely attention to these matters can bring them immense comfort. To purchase medicine for them through bKash payment, one can avail a daily 5% discount, maximum of Tk 25, for a total of four times during the campaign period till July 31, 2025. Medicines can be purchased with this offer from nearly three thousand pharmacies nationwide, including Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, AKS Pharmacy, etc. To avail these discounts, users need to use ‘H1’ code before payment.

Details of the offers can be seen at this link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/healthcare-pharmacy-coupon-may25.

Meanwhile, for medical tests, customers will get a Tk 100 discount for making a minimum bKash payment of Tk 1,000 using the code 'H2' at nearly 450 diagnostic centres nationwide, including Popular Diagnostic, Medinova, BRAC Healthcare, etc. Customers can get this discount once per day and a maximum of twice during the offer period till July 31, 2025.

Details of the offers can be seen at this link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/healthcare-diagnostics-coupon-may25.