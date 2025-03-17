DMP Commissioner apologises for ‘rape’ remark | Miscellaneous News

Earlier, the Office of the Chief Adviser (CA) condemned the remarks made by the DMP Commissioner, emphasising the importance of using the correct terminology in addressing sexual violence. "Rape is rape, whether committed against an 8-year-old or an 80-year-old. Such a heinous crime must be called by its rightful name," the statement said on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Monday issued a formal apology following public outcry over his recent comments on the term “rape” during an event.

In a statement, the Commissioner clarified his stance, saying, “While discussing the issue of abuse of women and children, I referred to rape as a larger form of abuse. If anyone has been offended by my statement, I apologise.”

The apology comes in the wake of increased public discourse on sensitive issues such as sexual violence, with many questioning the role of law enforcement in addressing these crimes.

Earlier, the Office of the Chief Adviser (CA) condemned the remarks made by the DMP Commissioner, emphasising the importance of using the correct terminology in addressing sexual violence. "Rape is rape, whether committed against an 8-year-old or an 80-year-old. Such a heinous crime must be called by its rightful name," the statement said on Sunday.

The CA’s office added that the interim government will not tolerate any form of violence against any citizen of Bangladesh.

The controversy ignited after DMP Commissioner Ali's speech on Saturday, in which he urged the media to refrain from using the term “rape.”

He said, “There are two words I dislike, one of which is ‘rape.’ I request you not to use it. Instead, say ‘violence against women’ or ‘abuse.’ Our law also refers to it as violence against women and children. Let’s not use words that sound unpleasant.”

Source: UNB