Dr Yunus honours outstanding women with ‘Indomitable Women’s Award-2025’ | interim government News

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid chaired the event attended by members of the Council of Advisers, diplomats stationed in Dhaka, women leaders and senior government officials.

Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus on Saturday honoured outstanding women with "Indomitable Women’s Award-2025" for their significant contributions to various fields as part of government initiative to pay due respect and inspire them through recognising their contributions.

The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city, marking the International Women’s Day.

Sharifa Sultana, Halima Begum, Marina Besra, Lipi Begum, Muhin Mohona, players of Bangladesh National Women Cricket team members are among the recipients of the awards.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Prof of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Gitiara Nasreen spoke as special guests while Senior Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Mamtaj Ahmed, delivered welcome remarks.

A documentary was screened at the event. A powerful and emotional cultural event was also held highlighting July uprising.

Earlier, Dr Yunus emphasised that the current interim government is diligently working towards the goal of building a developed Bangladesh by harnessing the potential and skills of women in productive work.

"The women of Bangladesh will advance alongside the developed world to realize the vision of a prosperous Bangladesh. This should be our commitment to their development and empowerment," he said in a message marking International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

This year’s theme is “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.”

Dr Yunus highlighted the achievements of Bangladeshi women, noting that many girls from the country are making their mark on the international stage, gaining recognition beyond national borders.

He also pointed out the numerous initiatives undertaken to honor women’s contributions, such as the Indomitable Women’s Award and the Begum Rokeya Padak.

Dr Yunus noted the significant role women played in the mass uprising of July-August last year, where students, workers, and the public rallied for democratic transformation.

"Women were at the forefront of this movement," he said. "Many have sacrificed their lives, and I respectfully remember those martyrs and offer my condolences to the July fighters."

Dr. Yunus acknowledged that women represent half of the country's population and are making strides across various sectors.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, he mentioned, is carrying out numerous initiatives to increase women’s participation in all fields, including economic development. These include shelter homes for distressed women, Women’s Support Centers providing legal aid, housing for working women, and microcredit programs designed to foster self-employment and financial independence. These efforts contribute significantly to women’s social security and economic empowerment, he said.

International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide, is a day to recognize women’s achievements irrespective of divisions such as national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political backgrounds.

Since its inception, International Women’s Day has evolved into a global event, embraced by women in both developed and developing countries.

The movement, reinforced by four United Nations women’s conferences, has helped shape the day into a platform for advocating women’s rights and encouraging their participation in political and economic arenas.

Officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day traces its roots to the labor movements in North America and Europe at the turn of the twentieth century.

Source: UNB