Dr Yunus seeks collective efforts rising above differences to strengthen BIMSTEC | interim government News

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday called upon the leaders of BIMSTEC member States to extend their valued support in redeeming their collective commitments to revitalise the organisation, rising above differences and divergences.

"We need a genuinely shared sense of mutual confidence and mutuality of interests, rising above our differences and divergences," he said while delivering his speech at the BIMSTEC Summit.

Thai Prime Minister and Chair of the Summit Paetongtarn Shinawatra and leaders of the member States were present.

"As Bangladesh assumes the BIMSTEC Chairmanship, I would call upon all of you, indeed to my fellow leaders present, to extend your valued support," said the Chief Adviser.

Dr Yunus said they need to be driven by the impact and results whatever they undertake or do collectively,

Approaching the fourth decade, he said, they need to re-discover the modalities and institutions of regional and sub-regional collaboration under BIMSTEC.

Addressing the inequality of incomes and choices, balancing the economy and ecology need to be overriding objectives in pursuing the sectoral cooperation.

"While each of our countries pursue our national interests, we also need to appreciate the same of ‘others’ in the table in shaping and moving our wider cooperative agenda," Dr Yunus said.

In a fast-moving world, he said, comparing the developments of the past decade seems a bit distant past.

"Many of the long-held norms, regulations are giving in. I find institutions often struggling to meet people’s aspirations," Dr Yunus said.

"In making our institutions fit-for-purpose, I have been advocating for an overhaul of the financial system as also launch innovative social businesses that would uphold dignity and ensure an individual’s security, not just augment wealth," he mentioned.

Within and beyond the region, resources - capacities - solutions abound to address many of the endemic challenges, like climate change.

"As much as we facilitate knowledge and technology amongst our seven countries, let us also open up to the world – the governments, the knowledge institutions, foundations, private sector – who would share our values and appreciate our needs," Dr Yunus said.

Humanitarian Channel in Rakhine

The protracted Rohingya crisis, if remains unresolved, has the possibility to create instability in the whole region, said the Chief Adviser.

BIMSTEC can promote dialogue to resolve the internal conflicts, particularly between the conflicting parties in Rakhine, he said.

"It should take more visible actions to engage Myanmar to bring stability in Rakhine for an enabling environment for the return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar," Dr Yunus said.

Given the recent developments in Rakhaine State, amidst the warning of UNDP of an impending famine in Rakhaine, a humanitarian channel in Rakhine may be established for the supply of basic necessities to the people to stop further displacement from Rakhine, he said.

Bangladesh encouraged the meaningful participation of BIMSTEC member states in the “high-level conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar’ under the UN auspices, in September 2025.

"Bangladesh expects a high-level political participation in the conference from BIMSTEC Member States," Dr Yunus said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres undertook a "historic" visit to Bangladesh from 13-16 March and expressed complete solidarity to the rights of the Rohingyas to return to Myanmar with dignity and safety.

Ready to Unlock Vast Potential

Dr Yunus said the BIMSTEC region hosts one-fifth of the global population. "While challenges abound, converting those challenges into opportunities hold considerable prospect for us."

He said many label their demography as a ‘challenge’. "Yet, there are enough instances to illustrate the untapped ‘promises’ of our population."

In hosting the BIMSTEC Secretariat, Dr Yunus said, Bangladesh stands ready to unlock the vast potential of an organisation in a meaningful way.

Bangladesh has long nurtured the vision of open regionalism, he said.

"We envision a region where all the countries and communities can engage based on equity, mutual respect, mutuality of interests and shared benefits," Dr Yunus said.

Energy Security

The Chief Adviser said energy security is fundamental to the sustainable development and economic resilience of the BIMSTEC region.

"We must work together to harness our collective potential in renewable energy, cross-border electricity trade, and energy efficiency to ensure a secure and sustainable future for our people," he said.

"I am confident that the BIMSTEC Agreement on Grid Interconnection signed in 2018 can act as a launching pad for cooperation in the field of energy," he added.

As per BIMSTEC commitment, Dr Yunus said they are committed to enhancing connectivity, improving mutual trade and economic collaboration among all member countries.

"Promoting trade and investment, facilitating movements of people particularly of the young boys and girls within BIMSTEC is key to enhancing wellbeing of our people," he said.

Currently, intra-regional trade stands at just 5.9%.

As the lead country in Trade, Investment and Development Sector, Bangladesh urged all to materialise implementation of the BIMSTEC Framework Agreement on FTA that they signed way back in 2004, that will ultimately contribute towards better connectivity.

Dr Yunus said Bangladesh stands ready to extend all possible support for the implementation of the Master Plan.

On Thursday, they signed the BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation, which will certainly contribute towards enhanced connectivity within BIMSTEC region particularly with the landlocked Member States and seven sisters of India.

The Chief Adviser said BIMSTEC has been in existence for 28 long years. "To be candid, its impacts are not still felt across the member states and beyond."

He said signing and ratification of the Charter and formulation of the relevant Rules of Procedure has accorded the BIMSTEC processes and institutions considerable strength.

"Our civil society and private sector particularly stress on BIMSTEC to take up tangible and result-oriented initiatives, and projects amongst our countries," Dr Yunus said.

1. Harness the power of our youth. Bangladeshi youth are showing so much of intent and action, from the front, even to reform some of the long-established notions in governance;

2. Roll out a more inclusive set of actions to augment AI and related 4IR tools and applications that connect farming – learning – health, particularly of vast small-holder population across our region;

3. Open up all ways and means for our countries and communities to vigorously engage in knowledge sphere – to generate, innovate, share their wealth of capacities.

4. Eco-system where actors beyond governments can join hands with us to address the exigencies and challenges - be in public health or, natural disasters or, climate adaptation.

"Time is not on our side. We have to transform, not just make transition. That is why Bangladesh intends to champion a world of three Zeros: of Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero Carbon," Dr Yunus said.

As Bangladesh will take over the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC for the next two years at the end of the Summit, he said, Bangladesh looks forward to seeing all BIMSTEC leaders in Dhaka.