Dr Yunus urges Trump to delay reciprocal tariffs on Bangladesh by 3 months | Miscellaneous News

Dr Yunus urges Trump to delay reciprocal tariffs on Bangladesh by 3 months

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed to UNB regarding the letter.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has written to US President Donald Trump, urging him to delay the implementation of reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for three months.

In a letter, Prof Yunus requested the postponement to allow the interim government sufficient time to implement its initiative aimed at significantly boosting US exports to Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed to UNB regarding the letter.

"We are the first country to take such a pro-active initiative", he said in his letter, citing the visit of High Representative Dr Khalilur Rahman to Washington DC in February.

Ever since, the two sides have been working closely to identify specific actions, he said.

Bangladesh is also the first country to enter into a multi-year agreement to import liquefied natural gas from the US.

The centrepiece of Bangladesh's actions is to significantly increase the imports of US agricultural products such as cotton, wheat, corn and soybean which will offer benefits to US farmers.

Bangladesh has the lowest tariff on most US exports in the South Asian region.

The Chief Adviser indicated further tariff cuts on US products are being fashioned, including top US export items such as gas turbines, semiconductors and medical equipment.

Bangladesh will build dedicated duty free bonded warehouses for cotton to improve speed to market.

"We are eliminating certain testing requirements, rationalizing packaging, labelling and certification requirements and undertaking trade facilitation measures such as simplifying customs procedures and standards," the Chief Adviser added.

"Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to fully support your trade agenda", Professor Yunus assured President Trump.

A separate letter detailing the actions by Bangladesh will be sent by the Commerce Advisor to the US Trade Representative soon.

source: UNB