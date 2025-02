Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday visited three spots of Aynaghor--Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara areas--in Dhaka.

During the visit, an enforced disappearance victim shows Muhammad Yunus the wall of a torture cell.