Dream of education system where students can see future within own country: CR Abrar | Miscellaneous News

Dream of education system where students can see future within own country: CR Abrar

Abbar continued, “I dream of a future where our students can lead the world without leaving the country. I know this may not happen overnight, but we want to lay a strong foundation for this vision.”

Newly appointed Education Adviser Chowdhury R Abrar on Wednesday said he dreams of a system where students can envision their futures within Bangladesh.

“Many have asked me what kind of education system I envision as the education adviser. My answer is that I dream of an education system where our students can see their futures right here, within our own country,” he said at the Education Ministry's meeting room on Wednesday after taking on his new role.

“The honorable Chief Adviser has given me this responsibility which is a major challenge,” he added.

He quoted the Chief Adviser who had told him that the journey ahead will not be easy.

“Education is a vast world. We have all grown up using the taxpayers' money, and therefore, we have responsibility people,” said CR Abrar.

Outgoing Education Adviser, Dr. Wahiduddin Mahmud raised concerns about the past education commissions.

He said five or six education commissions were formed in the past and questioned whether they had solved any of the existing problems. “Can we solve problems just by forming a commission with a few people? It takes time to understand the issues at hand. We need a forward-thinking commission.”

He also emphasized the importance of having trained teachers to implement curriculum improvements and said without proper training, the reforms would be ineffective.

“It takes time for an education system to deteriorate, and our education system is chaotic and disorganised,” Dr. Mahmud said.

Source: UNB