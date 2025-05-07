Drone attack on Ukraine capital kills two, wounds eight: mayor | Miscellaneous News

Drone attack on Ukraine capital kills two, wounds eight: mayor

Drone debris fell on a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital with four of the wounded hospitalised, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. He said two people were killed.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv killed two people and wounded eight others, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Ukraine's emergency service said two bodies were found during firefighting following the Russian attack.

A Russian drone attack on Tuesday night also wounded four people in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's National Police said on Telegram.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobianin, meanwhile said early Wednesday that Russia's air defence forces repelled nine drones flying towards its capital.

It follows a Ukrainian drone barrage on Tuesday that forced Russia to close a dozen airports deep behind the front line -- days before foreign leaders are set to gather in Moscow for a World War II Victory Day parade.

Moscow's main airport reopened Wednesday morning after temporarily shutting hours earlier, an aviation official said.

"The restrictions on arrivals and departures of aircraft were lifted at Sheremetyevo Airport" at 5:30 am (0230 GMT), Artyom Korenyako, press secretary for the Federal Aviation Transport Agency, wrote on Telegram.

"The restrictions were imposed to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights."

Restrictions on flights in and out of Kazan airport were also imposed early Wednesday, according to Korenyako.

The Kremlin has said that it would stick to a three-day truce it proposed to coincide with the World War II commemorations -- which Ukraine has dismissed as nothing more than an attempt by Moscow to secure the safety of the Victory Day parade.