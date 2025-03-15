DU declares one-day holiday to honour Prof Arefin Siddique’s death | University News

Professor Arefin Siddique was admitted to the ICU of the Neuroscience Unit at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital after falling ill and March 7, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited him at the hospital and inquired about his condition.

Dhaka University (DU) has declared a one-day holiday on Sunday to honour the death of its former Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique.

In line with university traditions, the decision was made to pay respect to the late professor, according to a notification issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Saturday.

“As per normal practices announcements were made via loudspeakers across the campus after Dr Arefin Sidique’s death, condolence messages were issued, a special prayer was held at the central mosque, and arrangements were made to inform everyone about the funeral details with the family’s consent,” the notification said.

The funeral prayer and burial arrangements were made in accordance with the family’s wishes, which the university administration fully respected, it added.

Professor Arefin Siddique was admitted to the ICU of the Neuroscience Unit at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital after falling ill and March 7, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited him at the hospital and inquired about his condition.

Throughout his treatment, the administration remained in regular contact with his family, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan along with other senior university officials attended his funeral prayer and burial, it added.

Prof Arefin Siddique passed away on Thursday night at the age of 72.

He was laid to rest at Azimpur Graveyard in the city on Friday afternoon.

He was buried beside his parents at 3:55 pm following his third Namaz-e-Janaza, which took place at Dhanmondi Eidgaon ground shortly after his second one at Dhanmondi Eidgah Mosque following the Jumma prayers.

Earlier, his first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Al-Aksa Mosque on Green Road. The current Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan attended the funeral prayer there.

After the prayers, the Vice-Chancellor told the media that the Namaz-e-Janaza would not be held on the Dhaka University campus in consideration of the overall situation and as per the family's decision.

But Prof Arefin’s brother Atiqullah Siddique told the media on Thursday night that the family would arrange his Namaz-e-Janaza at Al-Aksa Mosque, and if the DU family wished, they could take an initiative to arrange the funeral prayer on the DU campus.

Source: UNB