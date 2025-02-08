DU ‘Faculty of Business Studies Unit’ admission test held | University News

The admission test for the first-year undergraduate programme of the 'Faculty of Business Studies Unit' of Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-2025 was held on Saturday.

This admission test took place on Dhaka University campus as well as in seven other divisional cities across the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited the examination center at the Faculty of Business Studies building.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Syama Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Dr. Mahmud Osman Imam, and Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmad were present.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan expressed satisfaction over the smooth and peaceful conduct of the admission test.

He extended sincere thanks to all the concerned for their cooperation in organising the test in an orderly manner.

He said in the admission test of the Faculty of Business Studies Unit, 39.05 students are competing for each seat.

“Due to the highly competitive nature of this exam, many students will not get the opportunity to enroll. I urge parents to be vigilant so that these students do not become victims of mental trauma in any way,” he said.

A total of 41,008 applicants have applied for 1,050 seats in this unit.

Of these 1,050 seats, 930 are for Business Studies students, 95 for science students, and 25 for humanities students.

A total of 29,510 students from Business Education, 6,583 students from Science, and 4,914 students from Humanities group applied for the admission test.