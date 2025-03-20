DU 'Ga' unit admission test results postponed | University News

The rule issued by the court sought to determine why the inaction of the respondents, after receiving the petitioner's request to cancel the exams due to errors in the question paper, should not be considered illegal.

The High Court has ordered a two-month suspension of the publication of the admission test results for Dhaka University's 'Ga' (Business Education) unit.

The High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi issued the order along with a rule on Wednesday following a writ petition.

The rule issued by the court sought to determine why the inaction of the respondents, after receiving the petitioner's request to cancel the exams due to errors in the question paper, should not be considered illegal.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, representing Dhaka University, appeared before court along with lawyer Mohammad Saddam Hossain. Deputy Attorney General Akhtar Hossain, Md. Abdul Wahab, and Syeda Sazia Sharmin represented the state during the hearing.

Earlier, the exam for this unit was held on February 8. Jihan Al Fuad, a student who took the admission test, submitted an application to the Vice Chancellor titled "Request for re-examination to publish fair results due to multiple errors" but received no response.

As a result, he filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the authorities' inaction and asking for the test to be canceled due to errors in the question paper. The petition also requested instructions to dispose of the application filed on February 20.

Besides, the petition sought a stay on further proceedings until the application was resolved.

Jihan Al Fuad personally participated in the court hearing on behalf of the writ petition.