DU holds finale of Mathematics Olympiad | University News

The finale of Bangladesh Mathematics Society-AF Mujbiur Rahman Foundation 15th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad 2024 was held at the AF Mujbiur Rahman Mathematics Building of Dhaka University on Saturday.

Organised by the DU mathematics department, vice-chancellor of the university Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the olympiad as chief guest, said a press release.

Presided over by chairman of the department of applied mathematics, Professor Muhammad Ferdous, DU pro-VC for administration Professor Saima Haque Bidisa, president of Bangladesh Mathematics Society and Pirojur Science and Technology University VC Professor Md Shahidul Islam, among others, spoke as special guests at the event.

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan said, ‘Mathematics strengthened our thinking and unity.’

Expressing hope that this olympiad will play a significant role, Shahidul Islam said that to overcome the fear of mathematics among the students, they needed to increase the interest in mathematics.

DU pro-VC Professor Mamun Ahmed attended as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Olympiad and distributed prizes among the winners.