DU offices to remain closed from June 4-12 for Eid-ul-Azha vacation

For the convenience of official work, the offices will remain open on the weekends of May 17 and May 24.

The offices of Dhaka University (DU) will remain closed from June 4-12 on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

A university press release from the public relations office informed the matter today.