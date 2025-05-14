DU student stabbed to death in midnight attack near Suhrawardy Udyan | University News

DU student stabbed to death in midnight attack near Suhrawardy Udyan

Shammo also served as the literature and publication secretary of Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Shahriar Alam Shammo. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka University student was stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant near Suhrawardy Udyan, adjacent to the university campus, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Shahriar Alam Shammo, 25, a student of the 2018–19 session in the International Relations department and a resident of Sir AF Rahman Hall.

He was from Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj.

According to Md Faruq, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp, Shammo was brought to the hospital’s emergency department by his classmates around early Wednesday with critical injuries, but attending doctors declared him dead.

He had a stab wound on his right thigh caused by a sharp weapon, said Faruq, adding that the body was sent to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Witnesses and fellow students said Shammo was riding a motorcycle near Suhrawardy Udyan when his bike reportedly collided with another.

Following an altercation and physical scuffle, the rider of the other motorcycle stabbed Shammo in the thigh and fled the scene.

The attacker has not yet been identified.

Md Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is underway to uncover more details and identify the perpetrator.

In response to the incident, a group of Dhaka University students staged a protest at around 1:50 am on Wednesday at the Sir AF Rahman Hall premises, demanding justice for Shammo and swift action against those responsible.

Source : New Age