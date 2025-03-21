DU students again demonstrate demanding AL ban | University News

Following this statement, the students started their protest at midnight and marched to the Raju Bhaskarjya and held a brief rally.

A group of Dhaka University students again staged demonstrations demanding a ban on the fallen Awami League (AL) on the campus past midnight Thursday.

The protest began from the Hallpara area of the university at 2am and ended in front of Raju Bhaskarjya (sculpture) later.

The students staged the demonstrations protesting Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus’s remark that the government has no plan to ban AL.

Earlier on Thursday, DrYunus during a meeting with a delegation from the International Crisis Group made the remark.

During the march, the protesters chanted various slogans demanding a ban on the party.

Addressing the brief rally, protester Musaddiq Ali Ibn Muhammad alleged that various political parties were trying to shelter the AL.

He said that they (political parties) were being accommodated for political interests, but the Awami League would no longer be allowed to engage in politics.

Another protester AB Zubair said, “The Awami League has taken blood. If those involved in genocide are not banned, the students-people of this country will not accept it. The Awami League must be banned for its role in genocide.”

Zubair said, “Until the Awami League is banned, the people will not accept any elections.”

At that time, they announced a protest rally scheduled for 3pm today (Friday) in front of the Raju Bhaskarjya, on the same demand.

Source: UNB