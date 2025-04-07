DU students join global strike in solidarity with Gaza | University News

Students from several departments have penned statements declaring their support for the strike.

In response to a global strike titled, “The world stops for Gaza: no work no school until the genocide stops” on April 7, 2025, Dhaka University students have announced that they will be participating in the movement in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The strike calls for the halting of all academic and professional activities to protest ongoing violence in Palestine.

Meanwhile, in protest of the brutal attack by Israeli forces in Gaza, the Dhaka University authority has issued a notice expressing solidarity with the global strike. All classes and exams will be suspended tomorrow and offices will remain closed from 9 AM to 11 AM. The schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later.

Additionally, a group of Dhaka University students held a protest march demanding the end of ongoing genocide and an independent Palestine under the banner of ‘Azad Palestine’ on Sunday around 7.30 PM on Raju sculpture. They also held a funeral prayer in absentia around 8.45 PM.

The protesters urged the government to take a clear stand regarding Israel and reinstating “except Israel” in passport.

Bangla department student Musaddiq Ali announced the next program. They will hold a “flag march” toward the US embassy on 8th April at 3.30 PM from Raju sculpture.

He urged people to hold funeral prayers in absentia in mosques and protest rallies against Israel across the country.