DU students stage midnight protest demanding home adviser’s resignation | University News

Dhaka University students on Midnight past Sunday, staged a protest march on campus demanding resignation of home adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

The march began at about 1:00am from the Hall Para area of Dhaka University. It then proceeded through the VC Chattar and concluded with a brief rally at Raju Memorial Sculpture.

During the brief rally, students stated that incidents of murder, rape, and snatching were occurring across the country, and extortionists were resurfacing. These incidents proved that the home affairs adviser had lost the moral legitimacy to remain in office.

They further demanded accountability not only from the home affairs adviser but also from the police, army, and all those responsible for maintaining law and order, including those with magisterial powers, for their actions over the past six months.

Meanwhile, home affairs adviser, Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, addressed a press conference about 3:30am on Monday.

At the press conference he said, ‘We are fully aware about the country’s current law and order situation. The associates of the Awami League are making every effort to destabilise the nation, but we will counter their attempts.’

‘I have instructed the law enforcement agencies to intensify their patrol operations. They will take necessary measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur from tomorrow onward,’ he added.

‘If they fail to execute these orders, I will take action against them as well,’ he said.

Source: Newage