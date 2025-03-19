DU taking steps to reduce dependence on govt: VC | University News

He said this after holding a meeting with a five-member delegation led by M Fariduddin, Advisor to the Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF), the apex body of Sharia-based Islamic banks, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Bank PLC at his office here.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan today said that the university administration is trying to increase communication and strengthen relations with various financial and social institutions to reduce dependence on the government.

He said this after holding a meeting with a five-member delegation led by M Fariduddin, Advisor to the Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF), the apex body of Sharia-based Islamic banks, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Bank PLC at his office here.

The other members of the delegation are - Nurul Islam Khalifa, Chairman of the Executive Council of Global Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, Muhammad Shamsuddoha, President of the Central Sharia Board for Fellows Forum, Dr Syed Sakhawatul Islam, Vice-President of the Central Sharia Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh and Jahangir Alam, Assistant Secretary of IBCF.

At that time, Associate Professor of the Department of World Religions and Cultures of Dhaka University Dr Muha Abdullah Al Mahmud was present. During the meeting, they emphasized on strengthening industry- academia relations for the development of education and research.

They discussed various issues including providing internship opportunities to Dhaka University students in various banks including IBCF and providing scholarships and financial assistance to needy students.

Source: BSS