DU teachers form human chain protesting Israel’s mass killings Palestinians by Israel | University News

A group of Dhaka University teachers formed a human chain at the university’s Battola on Thursday, protesting mass killings of Palestinians by Israel.

Teachers of other universities also joined the demonstration organised under the banner of the University Teachers’ Consortium.

Speakers at the event called for both people and government-led boycotts of Israeli products and those of its allies.

They urged the Bangladesh government to take a firm stance against Israel and vowed to continue their protests until Palestine gains independence.

Prof Dr Mohammed Daud Khan of the Philosophy Department criticised the global silence on the killings of Muslims in Palestine and India, mentioning that while people like Tulsi Gabbard raise various concerns, they remain indifferent to such atrocities.

“They refuse to acknowledge this as a crime against humanity. When it comes to Muslims, they are blind to injustice,” he said.

Assistant Prof Muhammad Omar Faruq of Islamic History and Culture Department said, "Israel’s genocide against Palestine is not new. Every day the occupying forces kill civilians. We always hear about humanity, the UN, and the European Union, but when Muslims are killed in Palestine or Kashmir, they remain silent."

Prof Dr Sheikh Md Yusuf of Islamic Studies Department alleged that the removal of "Except Israel" from Bangladeshi passports in 2021 was a move similar to Israel’s policies. "We demand that the government reinstate 'Except Israel' in our passports," he said.

Prof Muhammad Zahirul Islam and assistant proctor Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Islam spoke among others.

Source: UNB