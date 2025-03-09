DU teachers, students stage demo demanding end to violence against women | University News

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samina Luthfa, a professor of the sociology department, called for action against those responsible for negligence in a recent harassment incident involving a female student on the campus.

Teachers and students of Dhaka University staged a demonstration on the campus this morning calling for an end to violence against women.

Boycotting examinations and classes, students various departments joined the demonstration started around 11:00am at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla near Kala Bhaban.

The protesting teachers and students organised processions and human chains across the campus, chanting slogans against the rise in sexual violence and harassment.

She demanded identification and punishment for those who subjected the victim to further cyberbullying and threats of rape and murder.

Samina criticised the administration's previous attempts to restrict student protests on campus in the name of security, noting that authorities had been forced to back down in the face of public resistance.

She questioned the delay in taking action against a university employee accused of harassment of a student and raised concerns over the decision to involve Shahbagh Police Station instead of handling the matter internally.