DU VC for intensifying academic ties with China | University News

Earlier, artists from China and Bangladesh jointly performed cultural displays on the occasion.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan today called upon Chinese government to extend cooperation to intensify Bangladesh’s academic ties with China in various levels.

“Sino-Bangladesh relationship is historically old. Dhaka University has built a linkage between the two countries in terms of cultural and educational exchanges.

We want to foster research culture between China and Bangladesh. We want to increase the education exchange programmes more with China,” said Professor Niaz.

DU VC said this while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchange Year: Yunnan Education and Health Promotion', organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and Yunnan Province of China at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university.

The inaugural session was attended by Yunnan Province Governor Wang Yubo, adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Nurjahan Begum and ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen as speakers.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Dr. M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, deans, representatives of various Chinese universities and officials of various ministries also joined the session, among others.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Dhaka University’s Biochemistry department and Molecular Sciences department with Yunnan Peking Cancer Hospital and Kunming Medical University of China for advanced medical research and training.

Earlier, artists from China and Bangladesh jointly performed cultural displays on the occasion.

The vice chancellor also thanked Chinese government for intending to build a residential hall for Dhaka University to minimize the existing residential crisis.

Prof. Niaz said, “China has come forward to solve this problem. The process of building a residential hall for female students with the funding of the Chinese government is in the final stage.”

He said a strong bilateral relationship has been established with China through the university’s Confucius Institute. About 500 students are not only acquiring language skills through this institute but are also getting acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of China.

The Vice Chancellor also said that bilateral educational exchanges between the two countries are also gaining equal importance, noting that this year, 18 students from three universities of China have come to Dhaka University to study Bangla.

“We have arranged separate accommodation for Chinese students at Sir PJ Hartog International Hall. This is a manifestation of our commitment to language exchange and mutual understanding. Such initiatives lay the foundation for deeper cooperation in education, research and beyond,” he said.

Speaking about academic relationships, DU VC said, “Dhaka University has already signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top local universities in China. This has paved the way for joint research, faculty and student exchange. Today, another milestone has been reached. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunnan Cancer Hospital for advance medical research and training.”

Speaking at the event, adviser Nurjahan Begum highlighted China's contribution to the health and education sectors, saying, “The Chinese government took prompt steps to provide treatment to the injured during the difficult times of the July movement.”

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said that China's relations with Bangladesh have reached a high level during the current government.

He expressed hope that the friendly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened in all areas including trade, education, research, culture, and communication in the future.

It is worth noting that the 'China-South Asia Youth Exchange Week' programme was also inaugurated at the event. Outside the Senate Building auditorium, 17 booths from various universities and medical colleges in Yunnan Province exhibited education and health-related topics.