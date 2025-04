During the event, the teachers strongly criticised the Israeli offensive in Gaza and called upon the global community to take action to stop it.

Dhaka University teachers of the white panel, a pro-BNP teachers' association, formed a human chain on the campus demanding an end to the Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Holding a banner titled "Stop the Genocide in Gaza", they held the protest programme around 10:30am at the foot of the Aparajeyo Bangla monument of the university.

