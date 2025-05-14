E-car service launched on trial basis on CU campus | University News

CU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin said that a total of four e-cars will ply across the campus for the next two days today.

Electric cars (e-cars) have been launched on a trial basis on the Chattogram University (CU) campus to ensure environment-friendly and modern passenger services for students and visitors.

“The e-cars will run on a trial basis for two days from today. If it is successful, then the passenger service will be officially launched with 20 e-cars from next June,” he added.

Dr. Kamal added that the e-cars have been brought to the campus from an institution in Dhaka today.

After seeing its proper use and effectiveness, the students will decide whether they want this service or not. The university administration said that if the e-cars are launched on the CU campus, environmental pollution will be reduced and internal transportation will be easier and more comfortable.

It was also announced that the opinions of students, teachers, and employees will be sought during the trial run, he added.

Source : BSS