EC neutral, not backing any party: CEC Nasir Uddin | Miscellaneous News

“This is the biggest reason why the Election Commission has been subjected to political control. If the influence of politicians on the EC cannot be stopped, the same old issues will persist. There may be thousands of reasons, but I believe political control over the EC is the most significant factor,”

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the Election Commission (EC) does not intend to take a stance for or against any political party.

“We, who are in the commission, do not want to engage in politics… we do not want to support or oppose any political party… we want to remain neutral,” he said on Sunday.

The CEC made the remarks while addressing a function at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

The Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) organised the event to distribute the Journalist Hossain Zakir Best Reporting Award-2024.

Seeking cooperation from journalists in ensuring a free election, the CEC identified political control over the Election Commission as the main reason behind the criticism of its role.

“This is the biggest reason why the Election Commission has been subjected to political control. If the influence of politicians on the EC cannot be stopped, the same old issues will persist. There may be thousands of reasons, but I believe political control over the EC is the most significant factor,” he said.

The CEC reiterated the commission’s commitment to holding a free and fair election.

“We are committed to holding a free and fair election. But it won’t be possible for us alone unless we receive cooperation from all segments of society,” he added.

Source: UNB