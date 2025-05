"The ECNEC meeting was held at the Agargaon NEC meeting room in the capital," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

The meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) was held today with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Members of the Council of Advisers attended the meeting.