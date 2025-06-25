Education Board Announces Date for Next Year's HSC Examination | Exams News

It is noteworthy that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HSC and equivalent exams in 2020 were cancelled and students were promoted based on subject mapping. After that, examinees from three consecutive sessions (2021-2023) took part in exams following a shortened syllabus.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, and equivalent examinations for 2026 will be held in May-June. The exams will be conducted based on the full syllabus. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has announced the schedule for the examinations.

On Wednesday (June 25), a related official notice was published on the website of the Dhaka Education Board.

The notice states that students enrolled in the 2024–2025 academic session at the higher secondary level (class XI) have started their academic activities from the second week of August 2024. These students will participate in the HSC, Alim, and equivalent exams to be held in May-June 2026. The 2026 HSC, Alim, and equivalent exams will be conducted with full marks, full duration, and based entirely on the complete syllabus as prescribed by the NCTB. All education boards and concerned institutions have been requested to take necessary steps to inform everyone involved.

Meanwhile, this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations will begin tomorrow, Thursday, with twelve lakh fifty-one thousand one hundred eleven students expected to participate.

The government has imposed health directions to be followed by all concerned in response to quickly spreading of Corona Virus and Dengue Fever.

Along with it, more than one dozen of steps have been taken to check the question leakage. Serious change and transfer and also cancelling exam venues have already been done to prevent coping in the examination.

In this perspective, teachers and officials of board concerned expect to be able to smoothly conduct the examination.

Inter Education Board has informed that theoretical examination begins from 26 June which will continue till 10 August and practical examination will be held from 11 to 21 August. It has become