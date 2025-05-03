Education sector to get highest allocation in next budget: Education Secretary | interim government News

He noted that previously, allocations were given solely for providing education, but now the focus has expanded.

Highlighting the government's priority on the education sector, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Education Siddique Jobayer today said that the highest allocation will be ensured for education in the upcoming 2025-2026 budget.

"Currently, the education sector is witnessing massive development," he told journalists after visiting the temporary campus of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology at Shantiganj.

He noted that previously, allocations were given solely for providing education, but now the focus has expanded. "Teachers are being trained, and academic buildings are being constructed to improve the quality of education," he said.

Stating that the government is placing strong emphasis on science education, Jobayer added that one or more multimedia classrooms will be installed in every educational institution, while more teachers are receiving training in ICT.

Regarding Sunamganj University of Science and Technology, he said the university is surrounded by haors, making it suitable for introducing specialized majors such as haor research, irrigation, and climate change studies.

In response to a question, the secretary said books had been delivered to all educational institutions by March 20. Since institutions were closed during Ramadan, students collected their books once classes resumed.

He assured that students will receive textbooks immediately after the annual examinations in 2025 and they will be able to start the new academic year with books in hand on January 1.

Vice-Chancellor of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Md Nizam Uddin, Proctor Professor Dr. Sheikh Abdul Latif, Chief Engineer of the Education Engineering Department Md Altaf Hossain, Joint Secretary Mohammad Borad Hossain Chowdhury, Sunamganj Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanjit Kumar Chanda, District Education Officer Md Jahangir Alam, and Executive Engineer of the Education Engineering Department in the district Md Kamruzzaman, among others, were present.