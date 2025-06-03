Education share of GDP falls for 6th straight year | Miscellaneous News

Budget allocations for education sees an overall rise by Tk 932 crore in the proposed budget with a decrease in allocations for primary-level education and an increase in allocations for secondary-level, technical and madrassah education

The share of education in gross domestic product fell again for the sixth year in a row, which is evident from the proposed national budget for the financial year 2025–26.

Educationists have called the budget as ‘traditional and old-fashioned’, which, they say, manifests little impact of the promises for reform made for the sector.

The proposed Tk 95,644 crore education budget covers 12.1 per cent of the proposed Tk 7,90,000 crore budget outlay, while its share of estimated Tk 62,44,578 crore GDP for FY25–26 is 1.53 per cent.

The share of education in GDP was 1.76 per cent in FY23–24, 1.83 per cent in FY22–23, 2.08 per cent in FY21–22, 2.09 per cent in FY20–21, and 2.11 per cent in FY19–20.

Interim government finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, in his budget speech televised on Monday afternoon, said that the new budget gave special priority to creating the environment for a science-based, technology-driven and employment-oriented education.

The adviser proposed Tk 95,644 crore for the ministries of primary and mass education and education against Tk 94,712 crore in FY2024–25.

Salehuddin proposed to allocate Tk 35,403 crore for the primary and mass education ministry, which was Tk 38,819 crore in FY24–25.

Allocations of Tk 47,563 crore have been proposed in the new budget for the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the education ministry against Tk 44,109 crore in FY24–25.

‘I am disappointed,’ said BRAC University professor emeritus Manzoor Ahmed in his reaction to the overall allocations for the sector.

Also criticising the budget increase for Madrasshah education, Manzoor Ahmed, also head of the consultation committee on quality improvement of primary and non-formal education, said that by doing it the government reduced the importance of primary level education.

Apart from the two education ministries, the education and technology heading of the national budget also includes the science and technology ministry and information and communication technology division.

Budget allocations under the education and technology heading have secured the second position in the proposed budget with 18.8 per cent allocations in the development budget.

Campaign for Popular Education deputy director Mostafizur Rahaman sees the new budget as a traditional one.

‘More funds should be allocated in the development budget for curriculum and training for teachers,’ he said, adding that they demanded minimum 4 per cent share of education in GDP.

Source : New Age