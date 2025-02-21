Ekushey Book Fair witnesses large crowd on International Mother Language Day | Miscellaneous News

Shoishob organised a magic show and storytelling event. Besides, children participated in different games, interactive sessions and drawing at different stalls of the children's corner at Suhrawardy Udyan premises

The Ekushey Book Fair witnessed a large number of visitors in the morning.The fair opened its gates to visitors at 8:00am.The children’s corner attracted a large audience during Shishu Prahar.

A number of foreigners also came to the fair venue.

A group of students of Maharat Model Madrasah from Uttara came to visit the fair under a banner of visiting Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2025.

Jamal Kishore, a student of the madrasah said that he was excited to visit the fair with his classmates.

On February 21, 1952, the then Pakistani rulers banned protests against the announcement of Urdu as the only state language, even though a majority of the combined population spoke Bangla.

Salam, Jabbar, Rafiq and Barkat were killed in police firing on a students’ procession, brought out defying the ban demanding Bangla as a state language.

The events of the language movement observed as Amar Ekushey, known as Bhasha Shaheed Dibas or Language Martyrs’ Day, have come to be observed as International Mother Language Day since February 2000 following a UNESCO announcement in November 1999.

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair, organised to pay tribute to the language martyrs of the 1952 Bengali Language Movement, began its journey on the Bangla Academy premises informally in 1972 and it became institutionalised in 1978.

Source: Newage