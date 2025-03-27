Ensure safe, dignified return of Rohingyas, CA urges Asian leaders | Miscellaneous News

“Global efforts are drastically shrinking but continuing. Asian leaders must come together to ensure their safe and dignified repatriation to their country, Myanmar," the Chief Adviser said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged Asian leaders to come forward towards ensuring safe and dignified repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

He made the call while addressing the opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference in Hainan today.

Prof Yunus reminded that Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas for over seven years.

"We continue to bear significant social, economic, and environmental costs," he said.

He said UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently visited the Rohingya camps to express his solidarity.

“Global efforts are drastically shrinking but continuing. Asian leaders must come together to ensure their safe and dignified repatriation to their country, Myanmar," the Chief Adviser said.

Highlighting global crisis, he said in today's poly-crisis world, wars and conflicts erode rights and disrupt economies.

The genocide in Gaza continues despite global condemnation, he said, adding the crisis in Palestine is not just an Arab or Muslim concern, it is a humanitarian issue.

The continued tension in Ukraine is heavily tolling on global supply chain, the protracted crisis in Myanmar threatens regional stability, Prof Yunus said.

About the potential of Asia's demographic dividend, he said a growing workforce, particularly young people, can drive innovation and productivity.

"We must provide the youths access to finance for entrepreneurship and sustainable solutions,” he said.

"Investing in human capital and an education system aligned with the evolving global job market will shape Asia's future competitiveness," the Chief Adviser noted.

He observed that women's labour force participation in Asia remains low while gender gaps persist in leadership and decision-making.

"We must remove barriers to women's economic empowerment and ensure equal access to opportunities."

Prof Yunus said Asian cultural diversity, with its rich tapestry of languages, traditions, philosophies, and customs, is a testament to the resilience and creativity of human civilisation.

The philosophies of Islam, Confucianism, Buddhism, and Hinduism, among others, have shaped global thought, offering unique perspectives on morality, governance, and the human spirit, he said.

Noting that Asia's civilisations have flourished by embracing diversity, the Chief Adviser said over the centuries, the vibrant exchanges of cultural diversity has not only impacted the region but have shaped the world.

Today, he said, Asia's cultural richness is a strength that drives its global influence.

"The melding of tradition and modernity, the respect for ancestral wisdom alongside cutting-edge innovation, creates a dynamic energy that propels the region forward while honouring its deep historical roots," Prof Yunus said.

Secretary General of Boao Forum for Asia Zhang Jun, Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Executive Vice Premiere of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang also spoke on the occasion.

Source : BSS