Environmental protection is key to shaping our future: Rizwana | interim government News

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said environmental protection is the key to shaping
the future and development must be pursued in a manner that does not exert
excessive pressure on nature.
She said nature can never be conquered, rather, human must learn to coexist
with it harmoniously. "In an evolving world, sustainability must be at the heart of our way of life," Rizwana said while delivering a speech at the first convocation of the University of Scholars held at the Sena Prangon in Dhaka Cantonment.
Calling upon students to actively contribute to mitigating noise and plastic
pollution, the adviser stressed that their responsibility extends beyond
their personal aspirations-it encompasses the future of the nation as well.
She said true education is realised when it serves the betterment of society
and the country. "Posting on social media alone will not bring about change,
real transformation requires action," the adviser continued.
Rizwana said the future of Bangladesh depends on the choices made by today's
youth, urging them to uphold ethics, values, and a strong sense of
responsibility as they move forward.
Highlighting the need for an effective system to ensure accessible services
for all, she said, "Our duty is not just to think about ourselves but also to
consider the welfare of society and the country."
"We must simplify service delivery so that ordinary citizens do not face
unnecessary hurdles. The time has come for all of us to contribute towards
national progress. Through collective effort, we can build a prosperous and
sustainable Bangladesh," she added.
On the topic of social transformation, Rizwana Hasan said people often blame
others for societal shortcomings while resisting change within ourselves.
The environment adviser said the government alone cannot drive
transformation, all must take part in the process.
"If we become aware of our responsibilities, a greener and more sustainable
Bangladesh is indeed achievable," she added.
The event was also graced by the presence of Special Assistant to the Chief
Adviser for the Ministry of Education Professor Dr. M Aminul Islam, Founder
and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Scholars Admiral
(Retd) Farid Habib, and Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Dr.
Enamul Basher.
Azam J Chowdhury, Chairman of East Coast Group, spoke as the Convocation
Speaker.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of graduation certificates,
along with medals and certificates for gold medalists.
Source: BSS