Environmental protection is key to shaping our future: Rizwana | interim government News

Environmental protection is key to shaping our future: Rizwana

with it harmoniously. "In an evolving world, sustainability must be at the heart of our way of life," Rizwana said while delivering a speech at the first convocation of the University of Scholars held at the Sena Prangon in Dhaka Cantonment.

Calling upon students to actively contribute to mitigating noise and plastic

pollution, the adviser stressed that their responsibility extends beyond

their personal aspirations-it encompasses the future of the nation as well.

She said true education is realised when it serves the betterment of society

and the country. "Posting on social media alone will not bring about change,

real transformation requires action," the adviser continued.

Rizwana said the future of Bangladesh depends on the choices made by today's

youth, urging them to uphold ethics, values, and a strong sense of

responsibility as they move forward.

Highlighting the need for an effective system to ensure accessible services

for all, she said, "Our duty is not just to think about ourselves but also to

consider the welfare of society and the country."

"We must simplify service delivery so that ordinary citizens do not face

unnecessary hurdles. The time has come for all of us to contribute towards

national progress. Through collective effort, we can build a prosperous and

sustainable Bangladesh," she added.

On the topic of social transformation, Rizwana Hasan said people often blame

others for societal shortcomings while resisting change within ourselves.

The environment adviser said the government alone cannot drive

transformation, all must take part in the process.

"If we become aware of our responsibilities, a greener and more sustainable

Bangladesh is indeed achievable," she added.

The event was also graced by the presence of Special Assistant to the Chief

Adviser for the Ministry of Education Professor Dr. M Aminul Islam, Founder

and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Scholars Admiral

(Retd) Farid Habib, and Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Dr.

Enamul Basher.

Azam J Chowdhury, Chairman of East Coast Group, spoke as the Convocation

Speaker.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of graduation certificates,

along with medals and certificates for gold medalists.

Source: BSS