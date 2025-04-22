EU Ambassador calls on DU VC | University News

He expressed his willingness to provide all possible support and cooperation in promoting education and research at Dhaka University. He also expressed his willingness to establish ‘Jean Monnet Chair’ at Dhaka University to develop skills of the students and young faculty members.

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday (April 22) at the latter’s office of the university.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests especially the possibilities of strengthening academic and research cooperation on new technology, curriculum development and knowledge sharing among Dhaka University and different universities in Europe, said a press release.

It added that they also discussed about undertaking ‘Capacity Building for Higher Education Program’ as well as ‘Clean-up’ Campaign Program at Dhaka University with financial and technical assistance from European Union.

The Ambassador stressed the need for strengthening relationship between academia and industry for creating job opportunities for youth.

He expressed his willingness to provide all possible support and cooperation in promoting education and research at Dhaka University. He also expressed his willingness to establish ‘Jean Monnet Chair’ at Dhaka University to develop skills of the students and young faculty members.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan apprised the Ambassador of brief history of Dhaka University and its academic and research activities.

He sought cooperation from the European Union for overall development of academic and research at DU.