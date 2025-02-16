Evercare Hospital announces partnership with NSU | University News

Through this partnership, Evercare Hospital and NSU will collaborate on research initiatives, knowledge exchange programs, and hands-on training opportunities for students. The initiative is designed to enhance pharmaceutical education by integrating practical industry experience, helping students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications in patient care, and hospital pharmacy management.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, a leading multi-specialty hospital committed to delivering world-class healthcare, has announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at North South University (NSU), Bangladesh.

This collaboration aims to foster academic excellence, clinical research, and pharmaceutical innovation, strengthening the link between academia and the healthcare industry.

Through this partnership, Evercare Hospital and NSU will collaborate on research initiatives, knowledge exchange programs, and hands-on training opportunities for students. The initiative is designed to enhance pharmaceutical education by integrating practical industry experience, helping students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications in patient care, and hospital pharmacy management.

Kaiser Chowdhury, Senior Director, HR of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “At Evercare, we believe in advancing healthcare through innovation and education. Partnering with NSU’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences will not only contribute to the academic growth of students but also ensure the development of skilled professionals in Bangladesh’s healthcare sector.”

Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University, commended the partnership, stating, “This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evercare Hospital Dhaka marks a significant step towards our commitment to academic excellence and industry collaboration.

By integrating pharmaceutical education with hands-on clinical experience, we are not only enhancing our students' learning journey but also contributing to the advancement of healthcare in Bangladesh. I look forward to seeing the impact this collaboration will have on research, and professional development, he said.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Hossain Shariare, Chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at NSU, highlighted the significance of this partnership, saying, This collaboration will open new avenues for research and professional training, ultimately benefiting the healthcare ecosystem of Bangladesh. Our students will gain firsthand exposure to hospital operations, clinical research, and equipping them for impactful careers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between academia and industry, ultimately aiming to improve healthcare standards and pharmacy practices in Bangladesh.