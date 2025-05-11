Everyone must contribute to ensure quality education: Abrar | University News

“Ensuring quality education within the government's constrained timeframe and resources demand a united effort from all,” he said.

DHAKA, May 10, 2025 Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar today called upon all to come forward with integrated efforts from their respective positions for achieving quality education.

The adviser made the call while addressing the inaugural ceremony of The National Primary Education Week 2025 and presentation of the Primary Education Medal 2024 at the Multipurpose Conference Hall of the Directorate of Primary Education here said a press release.

He said "Educational institutions serve as training grounds for the nation's future builders. Despite the government's limited time to act for young students here, I keenly feel the pressure of responsibility."

“We have to take the responsibility of nurturing the latent talent of the students. We need to do some work in the two ministries so the young students can develop this talent,” he said, referring to their performance in the debate competition marking the occasion.

Mentioning that National Primary Education Week is being celebrated with the slogan, "Ensure quality education, Build a Discrimination-Free Bangladesh", Rafiqul Abrar said that this slogan is inherent in what the entire education system should be, not just in the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

“The social status and political context of the concerned areas are good if you do something good, but if you do something bad,” he said, adding, “local responsible people of the concerned institution need the collective cooperation of everyone in the social and political way to do something good.”

The adviser termed the teaching as a noble profession and it is not just a matter of words. “Teachers do not just come to work; they are entrusted with the responsibility of developing students as craftsmen to build the country.”

He continued, “Due to inadequacy of our resources, we cannot give the teachers due respect they deserve. But, we have a responsibility to give due respect to the teachers who are in this great profession.”

He went on, saying from primary teachers to university vice-chancellors, everyone should pay them proper respect. “At today's inaugural ceremony of Primary Education Week, we express our firm conviction that we will uphold the dignity of the teachers.”

The education adviser said if the guardians, apart from the governing bodies, keep an eye on the educational institutions, there will be no problems in the educational institutions.

If students are encouraged to study along with dance, singing, recitation, sports and various competitions, their talents will develop along with their studies, he said, noting that all these arrangements require the support and cooperation of people from all walks of life.

Rafiqul Abrar said education is the most effective tool to eliminate inequality, which also plays a major role in the growth of a child. “The state should create such an environment for these children so that their latent talents can develop.”

Mentioning that education is not just for jobs or business, he said education is to develop a person as a human being so that justice and principles are established within him.

He called upon all concerned to reduce the pressure on student of study load rather make them interested in dancing, singing, and sports.

With Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder in the chair, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana was also present at the event.