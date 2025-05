‘Our team has arrested her from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area,’ Nasirul told New Age.

A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detective branch arrested folk singer and former Awami League lawmaker for Manikganj-2 Momtaz Begum in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Monday night.

Confirming the matter, DMP DB joint commissioner for South and admin Mohammad Nasirul Islam said that Momtaz was taken to DB custody on Mintoo Road at about 11:45pm on Monday.

‘Our team has arrested her from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area,’ Nasirul told New Age.