Ex-IU planning director allegedly removed incriminating files after firing | University News

Fearful of getting caught and facing the law, he allegedly removed important files and documents from his office in the name of removing books and PhD documents, just after receiving his release order from the university administration.

Former planning director of the Islamic University in Kushtia, Dr Nowab Ali Khan, is suspected of concealing files and documents from the university's Planning and Development division that may contain evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

An allegation of embezzling Tk 6 crore using fake documents was raised against Nowab Ali Khan, former university administration officers, and Chhatra League leaders from the university's ongoing mega project.

He packed multiple office files into three mini bags and a large sack. To avoid using the university’s main entrance, he reportedly advised his cohorts of danger and used the chief engineer’s car to exit through the university's gate no-2 near the dormitory area.

According to sources, Estate office deputy director Moazzem Hossain was made the new planning director releasing Nowab Ali on March 5. Nowab Ali Khan was released from his position for opposing the students' movement during the July Mass Uprising.

As per the rules and regulations, the previous director should officially hand over his responsibilities to the new director. Nowab Ali, instead of doing that, allegedly took various files home from the office. Nowab Ali later handed over his charge to the newly appointed director on March 8 which intensified suspicions.

Chief engineer AKM Sharif Uddin assisted him in removing the documents from the university and transported them to Nowab Ali’s residence in Kushtia.

The current director Moazzem Hossain said, "I do not know why the former director visited the campus on a holiday (March 6). The concealed files may contain the information of embezzling Tk 6 crore," he suspected.

IU acting chief engineer AKM Sharif Uddin said that Nowab Ali sought his cooperation in moving his personal books back home.

Denying the allegation, Nowab Ali told UNB:, "After being relieved of my duties, I only took my personal books and some necessary information related to my PhD."