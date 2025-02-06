Excavators leave, manual demolition goes on at Dhanmondi-32 house | Miscellaneous News

The building in the adjacent plot which had housed the offices of several Awami League outfits was also being demolished. By noon, most of the inner walls had been torn down but the structure remained.

The excavators left the scene by 10:30am, leaving the Dhanmondi-32 house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be torn apart by hands.

Then the protesters started demolishing the building behind Bangabandhu's residence, which housed an art gallery and was an extension of the museum originally housed in the residence on Road 32 of Dhanmondi.

The building in the adjacent plot which had housed the offices of several Awami League outfits was also being demolished. By noon, most of the inner walls had been torn down but the structure remained.

Thousands of people from all walks of life are coming to visit the site but the actual demolition work was being done by groups looking like day labourers.

They primarily focused on tearing out the pipes and other metal fittings, which have resale value. The rest of the rubble remained untouched.

A young man, wearing a flag bandana, walked out of the art gallery building with a book on Sheikh Russel.

"I found it inside. There were a few but people took them all. You won't find any now," he said.

People of all ages visited the spot and took photos with the demolished house and hoisted flags.

Earlier, around 7:45am, our photographer on-site reported that the overnight demonstration at the site had resumed after a brief pause, with hundreds gathering at the location.

The protest was sparked by a Facebook event titled "Bulldozer March," which brought crowds to Dhanmondi 32 at 7:30pm yesterday. By 9:30pm, the building was set ablaze.

Shortly before midnight, at least one crane and an excavator arrived at the scene. By 2:00am today, parts of the building were razed to the ground.

Source: The Daily Star