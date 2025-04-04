Extortion fuels unrest in CHT: Home Adviser | interim government News

He said the failure to recover all stolen weapons following the 5 August incident has hindered efforts to fully restore law and order.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam has identified widespread extortion as the primary driver of ongoing unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Sector Headquarters in Rangamati on Thursday afternoon, the adviser stressed the urgency of tackling extortion and violence in the region.

“People talk big but keep terrorist activities alive in the hills,” he said, adding that strong measures would be taken against those involved in extortion and militancy.

“Such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and will be dealt with firmly,” he warned.

He said the failure to recover all stolen weapons following the 5 August incident has hindered efforts to fully restore law and order.

In response to a question, the adviser criticised certain Indian media outlets, accusing them of spreading misinformation about Bangladesh.

“Bangladeshi media should respond by reporting the truth,” he added.

Hill Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma, BGB Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah, Superintendent of Police Dr SM Farhad Hossain, Civil Surgeon Dr Nuyen Khisa and other senior officials were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, the two advisers visited the Sajek region in Baghaichhari upazila, where they held discussions with local representatives.

In light of recent fire incidents in Sajek, the Home Adviser directed the Fire Service Director General to station a temporary fire truck in the area to strengthen firefighting readiness.

Source: UNB