Fakhrul happy to celebrate Eid in free atmosphere  | Miscellaneous News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said he is happy to celebrate an Eid in a free atmosphere after long time.

He said this after paying floral tributes at the mazar of BNP’s founder late president Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this morning.

“This year holy Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in a joyful and free atmosphere following the ouster of Awami League regime,” he said.

"On this day, we hope everyone will succeed in performing their responsibilities and especially the interim government will fulfil the promises they made to the people,” he said.

“We, on behalf of our party, have also taken an oath that we will definitely fulfil our promises," he said.

Fakhrul Islam wished for a joyful Eid celebration of Eid, quick recovery of BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia and quick return of Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh.

Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nazrul Islam Khan accompanied Fakhrul Islam.

BNP leaders Ahmed Azam Khan, Aman Ullah Aman, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Mir Sarfat Ali Sapu, Rafiqul Islam, Saiful Alam Nirab, Mir Newaz Ali, Rafiq Sikder, SM Jahangir and Aminul Haque were also present.

Fakhrul said for the past 15 years, BNP struggled for democracy and right to vote, food and human rights.

"I have prayed to Almighty Allah so that our struggle gets successful," he said. -BSS