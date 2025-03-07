Female staff to identify Niqab-Hijab wearing students at DU | University News

The decision was made during a meeting of the Deans' Committee, held on Thursday in the Vice-Chancellor's conference room, said Rofiqul Islam, acting director of the university’s public relations office.

Considering personal freedom and privacy, the Dhaka University authority has decided to identify female students wearing niqab and hijab through female teachers, female officers, and female staff.

The meeting was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan.

As per the decision, if necessary, female assistant proctors will assist in verifying the students' identities.

Besides, the feasibility of implementing fingerprinting or a biometric identification system will be evaluated in due course.

Source: UNB