Forgetting uprising female fighters will be another grave mistake | interim government News

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar today said if we forget the women, who were injured or martyred during the July-August uprising, it will be another grave mistake in history

“Women were martyred in the Liberation War, but their names were not on the list except the ‘Biranganas’. Similarly, if we forget the women who were injured or martyred during the July-August uprising, it will be another grave mistake in history,” she said.

The adviser was addressing a discussion titled ‘How are the Families of Women Martyrs of the Mass Uprising Doing?’, organised by the English daily ‘The Daily Star’ this afternoon, marking the International Women’s Day.

Farida has described the martyrs and their families as invaluable assets to the country. “The interim government will have no value if you do not have value. If the martyrs and the injured families are not properly recognized, it will be a betrayal to them,” she added.

Chaired by Editor and publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, the discussion was also addressed by Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Professor Sayeed Ferdous.

Journalist Imran Mahfuz conducted the discussion.

During the event, the families of female martyrs who took part in the July mass uprising shared their memories of their lost loved ones. They spoke about the struggles they faced, how their family members were martyred during the movement, and how they are living today.

In the event, each martyr's family was provided with a financial aid of 50,000 Taka, along with a framed sketch of their lost beloved one. Ten female martyr families attended the event.

Source: BSS