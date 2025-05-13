Formation of Ducsu Election Commission imminent, code of conduct ready | University News

According to the election timeline published in mid-April, the commission was scheduled to be formed in the first half of May and work is currently progressing towards that objective.

A crucial step has been taken towards the long-sought Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, as the university administration confirms the possibility of forming the Ducsu Election Commission soon.

Once constituted, the commission will officially initiate the Ducsu election process.

Professor Dr Sayma Haque Bidisha, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Dhaka University, said, “The election commission may be formed soon. We are considering a few names—individuals capable of connecting with students, fostering good relations and organising a fair election. We are speaking with those who are experienced and broadly acceptable.”

Earlier, a survey indicated that students supported a jointly formed commission with representation from both students and teachers.

Overwhelming majority of students in favour of DUCSU election by June: Survey

Addressing this, Dr Bidisha noted, “Students have given some excellent opinions. However, students will not be included in the election commission. Once the commission is formed, implementing student suggestions will be among its responsibilities.”

Key Provisions of the Code of Conduct:

· No rallies or processions are allowed during the collection and submission of nomination papers.

· Candidates must not be accompanied by more than five supporters when collecting or submitting nomination forms.

· No individual, group, or student organisation may obstruct another candidate during nomination submission or withdrawal.

· Use of vehicles for processions or transporting voters is prohibited, although rickshaws and bicycles may be used to reach polling centres.

· Distribution of drinks, food, gifts, or tips to voters is strictly forbidden during the campaign and on the election day.

· Campaigning is permitted from the publication of the final candidate list until 24 hours before the election day, between 10:00 am and 11:00 pm only.

· Microphone use is prohibited after 10:00 pm.

DU students submit memorandum demanding DUCSU election roadmap

· Only Ducsu and hall union voters and candidates may campaign; no external campaigning is allowed within the campus.

· Permission must be obtained at least 24 hours in advance for holding any meetings or gatherings.

· Each candidate or group may hold one projection meeting in each hall and a maximum of three across the university.

· Meetings, gatherings, or processions are restricted to locations approved by the chief returning officer or returning officers.

Violations of the code of conduct may result in cancellation of candidacy and a fine of Tk 20,000. Besides, offenders may face expulsion or other penalties under applicable university or state laws.

Reforms in the Ducsu Constitution:

· This new Ducsu constitution includes notable reforms:

· The mass uprising of 2024 has been formally recognised.

· Two new sub-sections have been added under Section 2:

· 2(b): To establish the spirit of the July 2024 uprising against all forms of discrimination and fascism, and uphold the legacy of democratic movements in Bangladesh’s history.

· 2(c): To strive for excellence in students’ academic and co-curricular pursuits.

The post of Secretary, Struggle for Independence and Liberation War Affairs has been restructured as Secretary, Liberation War and Democratic Movements.

The roles of Cultural Secretary and Literature Secretary have been merged into a single position—Secretary, Culture and Literature.

The Treasurer will be nominated by the Vice-Chancellor from among the university’s professors, in consultation with the union’s executive committee.

DU Chhatra Shibir demands DUCSU election roadmap announcement by Jan

However, the previous clause stating, “No action will lie against this decision in any court of law,” has now been removed.