Former CoU BCL convener detained by students, handed over to police | University News

Former CoU BCL convener detained by students, handed over to police

BCL convener Mahmudur Rahman Masum was sitting for his exam at Cumilla Victoria College when a group of students entered the hall around 10:30am—30 minutes after it began—and took him away.

The former convener of Comilla University Chhatra League (BCL) was beaten and handed over to the police today by members of anti-discrimination students movement when attempting to sit for his final law exams.

He was later handed over to police.

Mohinul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station, said, "A CoU BCL leader has been detained and handed over to police by the students. There are cases against him on allegations of attacking students during the July-Agust uprising."

Ratan Ali, associate professor and convener of the examination committee, told journalists that some students took Masum out of the exam hall.

When The Daily Star asked him how an examinee could be taken away from the hall, he did not respond.

Repeated attempts to contact Victoria College Principal Abul Basar went unanswered.

Source: The Daily Star