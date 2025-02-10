Fresher reception to Buddhist students held at DU | University News

DU Pro Vice -Chancellor Prof. Md Mamun Ahmed attended the program as the chief guest while Dr. Sukomal Barua, Ekushey Award recipient and supernumerary professor of the department of Pali and Buddhist Studies of DU delivered the inaugural speech.

Fresher’s reception and cultural program for the first year undergraduate Buddhist students of Dhaka University (DU) was held on Saturday night .

Chaired by Jagannath Hall provost Debashis Pal, the program was arranged at the Rabindra Bhaban auditorium of Jagannath Hall .

DU Pro Vice -Chancellor Prof. Md Mamun Ahmed attended the program as the chief guest while Dr. Sukomal Barua, Ekushey Award recipient and supernumerary professor of the department of Pali and Buddhist Studies of DU delivered the inaugural speech.

Vice Chancellor of Kishorganj University Dr. Dilip Kumar Barua, pro- Vice Chancellor of Rabindra University Prof. Suman Kanti Barua and assistant proctor of the Dhaka University Dr. Shantu Barua were accorded reception in the programme.

A press release, signed by Rafiqul Islam, acting director of the Dhaka University Public relations said tonight .

Dr. Neeru Barua, chairman of Pali and Buddhist Studies department of DU, Bhikkhu Sunandapriya Mohathero, Dhaka University Buddhist Students Union’s President Avishek Barua and general secretary Pratik Barua, among other spoke on the occasion.

The chief guest Prof. Mamun Ahmed in his speech said all the students of the DU irrespective of cast, religion and community enjoy equal opportunities and facilities as they have chances to get admitted here through competitive test.

Terming the Dhaka University as a symbol of reputed institution of religious harmony, he said that students should develop themselves as worthy citizens and Dhaka University Buddhist Students' Union could play an effective role to bring forward the disadvantageous students by maintaining mutual unity, amity and harmony.

Source: BSS