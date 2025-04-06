Government, private offices resume operations after 9-day Eid vacation | Miscellaneous News

A festive mood still lingered as many holidaymakers have yet to return to the capital.

Government and private offices, along with banks, financial institutions, and courts, resumed operations on Sunday following a nine-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Officials and employees returning to work were seen exchanging Eid greetings with colleagues.

A festive mood still lingered as many holidaymakers have yet to return to the capital.

The number of vehicles and people on the roads remained lower than on regular working days.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims, was celebrated across the country last Monday.

The Eid holidays began on March 28 and ended on April 5.

Source: Newage