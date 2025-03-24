Govt. asks to take action against corrupt employees | interim government News

Govt. asks to take action against corrupt employees

The action will be taken against corrupt officials/employees based on intelligence reports, according to a public administration ministry letter issued here on March 20 in this regard.

The government has asked the departments concerned to take actions against the officers and employees, who are involved in corruption.

The committee headed by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

The Ministry of Public Administration has given the instruction as per the decision of the second meeting of the Public Administration Committee recently.

Deputy Secretary of the ministry Jamila Shabnam signed the letter.

Source: BSS